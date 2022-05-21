Grievance meeting for senior citizens in the offing: Tambaram CoP

CHENNAI: Tambaram Police Commissioner M Ravi on Saturday that he has planned a grievance meeting for senior citizens to prevent untoward incidents like the one reported in Mylapore recently in which a couple was killed by their driver.

"We recently held a general grievance mela in which 129 petitions were redressed and closed on the same day. We are planning a similar one for senior citizens and the idea is to identify those living alone and record the profiles their househelp, drivers and others," said the Commissioner, while addressing the media after returning valuables worth about Rs 1 crore which were seized in the last five months in connection with various theft and robbery cases.

The commissioner also informed that proposals for two law and order police stations, four all-women police stations, and more traffic police stations have been sent for approval. "Kundrathur will be bifurcated to create a police station in Tirumudivakkam and Perungalatur too will get a new police station, " said the official.

The commissioner said that various measures have been taken with the objective that the traffic flow on the GST road from Maraimalai Nagar to Pallavaram is not affected. "We have deployed 10 patrol vehicles on the GST road to attend to traffic-related issues," he said.

Elaborating on various measures taken since the Tambaram Police Commissionerate was established in January, Commissioner Ravi said that all 23 murders reported in his jurisdiction till date were cracked and the accused arrested.

"As many as 92 repeated offenders have been detained under Goondas Act and 32 offenders were bound down. About 150 kg ganja was seized in 43 cases and 84 peddlers were arrested, " said the official and added that at least 20 complaints of land grabbing is reportedon a daily basis. "We have already 549 land grabbing cases transferred from respective districts after Tambaram Commissionerate was formed," he added.