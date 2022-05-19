On par with fuel, tomato prices in Koyambedu burn hole in pockets

CHENNAI: Owing to shortage in tomato supplies, the essential vegetable's price in the Koyambedu market continued to accelerate.

The country tomatoes sold at the cost of Rs 80 per kilogram is now being from Rs 100 to 110.

Traders say that earlier 70 lorries plied with tomatoes would offload in Koyambedu and now the number of lorries has reduced to 40 as farmers aren't cultivating it much.

The case of other vegetables too is quite the same, as the price of beans has doubled, potatoes now cost Rs 30, Ooty carrot Rs 25, okra at Rs 40, drumstick Rs 70, small onions Rs 43, lemon Rs 140.