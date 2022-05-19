HC passes interim stay on works to erect MK statue in Tiruvannamalai

CHENNAI: A vacation bench of Madras High Court on Thursday ordered an interim injunction staying on all the works related to erecting a statue for the former chief minister and DMK president M Karunanidhi in Tiruvannamalai.

The bench comprising Justice SM Subramaniam and Justice J Sathya Narayana Prasad passed the orders on hearing a petition filed by G Karthick of Tiruvannamalai.

Since the petitioner alleged that the place chosen for erecting statues is located nearby a waterbody and it is public land, the judges wanted the district collector to submit the details about the particular land selected for installing Karunanidhi's statue.

However, the district administration informed the HC that it has to collect details in connection with the encroachment complaint and reports from the revenue divisional officer, tahsildar and other revenue officials. As the district Collector sought more time to file the counter, the bench expressed dissatisfaction and wanted the district administration to file a detailed report in connection with the nature of the land chosen by the DMK people for erecting the statue.

The petitioner prayed for a direction to restrain district DMK functionaries from erecting a statue in the Vengikkal area of Tiruvannamalai in the Girivalam pathway.

"The place chosen for installing the statue is located close to the waterbody in the girivalam road. Also, that particular 92 cents land belongs to the government. Therefore, the private people should not erect statues as it would cause traffic issues and flood during monsoon season," the petitioner argued.

It is noted that DMK district secretary to Tiruvannamalai and PWD minister EV Velu informed the court that the land is being owned by a private party and the petitioner has no role to question their move of installing the Karunanidhi statue.

On recording submissions, the bench directed the district Collector, minister EVVelu and a private institution, which claims that the land is being owned by it, to file a counter.