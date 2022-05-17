Student travelling footboard on EMU dies after hitting electric pole near Irumbuliyur

CHENNAI: A college student, who was travelling on footboard in the Chengalpattu-Beach EMU, died after hitting an electric pole near Irumbuliyur on Tuesday. The deceased was identified as M Jeshuran Durai of Maraimalai Nagar, who was studying BCA first year at a private college in Chromepet. On Tuesday morning, Durai was on his way to the college in the Chengalpattu-Beach EMU. It being the morning peak hour, the train was crowded as usual, due to which he was forced to travel on footboard, said police sources, adding that more people boarded the train from Vandalur and Perungalathur. All the compartments had passengers travelling on the footboard because of the rush. When the train crossed Irumbuliyur, Durai could not evade an electric pole and fell off the train. The Tambaram Railway police along with RPF rushed to the spot but found that he had died on the spot after sustaining head injury. Officials sent the body to the Chromepet government hospital for post-mortem examination. A case has been registered and further inquiry is on.