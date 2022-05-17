10 member gang robs college student, damages car on RK Salai

CHENNAI: A 10-member gang allegedly attacked a college student and robbed his mobile phone apart from breaking the windshield of the car on R K Salai in the zero hours of Monday.

The victim Aravind Sukumaran of T Nagar, a final-year BCom student of a private college, was on his way to Marina Beach with two female friends on Sunday night when the incident happened.

About 10 men on five bikes allegedly rode on R K Salai blocking way for other vehicles and Aravind Sukumaran's friend who drove the car yelled at them to make way.

While the car sped past the bike-borne gang, the men stopped the car near Music Academy and started breaking the windshields on the side of the car. When Aravind got down to question them, but the gang threatened him, robbed his phone and broke the other windshields too before fleeing the spot.

Based on Aravind's complaint, Royapettah police have registered a case and launched a hunt for the suspects.