Drunk man falls to death from stationary truck in Koyambedu

CHENNAI: A 38-year-old man allegedly slipped from the stationary truck in Koyambedu vegetable market on Sunday night and died.

The deceased L Raj of Andhra Pradesh was a helper to a lorry driver named Bangarappa, who carried onions in a truck to Koyambedu market.

On Sunday night, Raj and Bangarappa along with two others consumed liquor sitting on the loaded truck.

Under the influence of alcohol, Raj allegedly slipped from the truck and fell from a height of about 20 ft. While he remained unconscious, CMBT police on information rushed to the spot and confirmed that he was already dead. His body was sent for post-mortem examination and a case has been registered.