Tomato sold at Rs 80 per kg in Koyambedu wholesale market

CHENNAI: The retail price of tomatoes in Chennai Koyambedu has gone up to Rs 80.

During the last few days, the supply of tomatoes to the Koyambedu market has been reduced due to rains. As a result, the wholesale price of tomatoes in Koyambedu wholesale market has increased to Rs. 70 per kg and retail price of tomatoes has gone up to Rs 80

In the beginning of last April, one kilo of tomatoes was sold at Rs 8 in wholesale shops and Rs 10 in retail outlets.

Tomato production in southern districts was disrupted due to heavy rains, forcing traders from southern districts to import tomatoes from Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka. Following this, the supply of tomatoes to the Koyambedu market began to decline, increasing the price.