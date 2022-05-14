'Kanniam' initiative: Sanitary napkins for girl students of Corpn schools

CHENNAI: To help the girl children, who could be caught off guard during the menstrual cycle, the Greater Chennai Corporation has decided to launch the 'Kanniam' (dignity) initiative to provide sanitary napkins to the students studying in the schools run by the civic body.

According to a Chennai Corporation document, Kanniam is a part of Menstrual Hygiene Management in the schools, which will be implemented under the Safe City Program using the Nirbhaya Fund.

"The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) through its Education Department operates 281 schools of which 159 are middle, high, and higher secondary schools. Recognising the education sector has a vital part in promoting non-discriminatory gender roles and preventing gender-based violence that impacts access to basic human rights needs, safe and hygienic services for girls, GCC is initiating 'Kanniam'," the document stated.

Apart from providing sanitary napkins, the civic body will also develop a master plan to create awareness about not only menstrual hygiene but also child rights and legal awareness on laws, helplines, and State-level support systems for women and children, adolescent pregnancy, substance and alcohol abuse, and cyber safety awareness including virtual gaming for both boys and girls.

In total, the civic body runs as many as 281 schools of which 159 are middle, high, and higher secondary schools. In the 159 schools (6th to 12th standard), close to 25,500 girl students are studying.

To implement the initiative, the civic body will procure around 27 lakh sanitary napkins per year and the napkins will be placed inside 225 toilet blocks in 159 schools.

Meanwhile, the civic body has invited bids for the supply of sanitary napkins, bio-degradable disposal bags, and others. The contractor should also appoint manpower to remove garbage bags every day.

"Also to manage menstruation with normalcy and dignity it is necessary to break down taboos and build positive social norms around the issue. Women and girls need environment-friendly menstrual products and access to water and sanitation facilities for convenient and safe disposal, " the civic body said.