College student ends life in Potheri

CHENNAI: A 18-year-old college student committed suicide by jumping from the 15th floor of his apartment in Potheri on Thursday.

The deceased, Om Sadabahar Dho of Maharashtra, was studying a first-year engineering student at a private college in Potheri.

He was staying in an apartment in Thailavaram.

On Thursday evening, Dho jumped from the 15th floor of his apartment and died on impact.

The Guduvanchery police, who arrived at the spot, retrieved the body and sent it for post-mortem to the Chengalpattu GH.

The police have registered a case and further inquiry is on.