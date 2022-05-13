Class 12 student ends life in RA Puram

CHENNAI: A 17-year-old girl , studying in Class 12 commited suicide at her home in RA Puram on Thursday evening after she returned from a tuition class.

The deceased was identified as Hemavathy , daughter of Chandrahasan and Gowri. Hemavathy took the extreme step when the parents were away. She was the last and third child to the couple.

Police said that she was alone at home when she ended her life by hanging.

In the evening when a LPG cylinder delivery man knocked at the door and there was no response.

Neighbours then called the couple over phone and informed about the situation.

They came rushing and had to break open the door as it was latched from inside. Inside the house they saw Hemavathy hanging.

The body was later shifted for autopsy.

Based on reports, a police team visited her house, checked her notebook and mobile phone. Police are trying to find out if she had faced any kind of harassment from any one while attending tuition or from anywhere else.

She was studying in a government aided school and currently writing her State Board exams.