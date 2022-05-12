Krishna water reaches Chennai, to cater to summer needs

CHENNAI: In a good news to the Chennai residents, Krishna River water, which was released a few days ago by the neighboring Andhra Pradesh, has started adding up to the storage in city lakes.

As per Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (Metrowater) data, the five lakes that supply drinking water to the city had a combined storage of 7,353 Mcft of water on May 7, which was before the water reached the lakes. On May 12, the water storage rose to 7,365 Mcft. From May 8 to May 12, as much as 0.154 Mcft of water reached the lakes.

As of Thursday morning, Poondi lake that receives water from the KP Canal had an inflow of 450 cusecs. In a move to receive more water, the water resources department has diverted water from Poondi to Redhills and Chembarambakkam lakes.

From September 2019, the city received around 21 TMC of water from the neighboring State.