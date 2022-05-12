Five held for kidnaping concrete mix dealer over non-payment of dues

CHENNAI: A five-member gang who kidnapped a concrete mix dealer allegedly over non-payment of dues has been arrested by Manali New Town police.

The victim M Vinoth of Vichur is into the business of buying readymade concrete mix from a wholesaler and selling it to various construction contractors on a commission basis, said police.

On Wednesday, Vinoth left the house after he received a phone call from one Thyagarajan, one of his partners in the business.

However, a few hours later Vinoth's mother Ananthanayaki received a phone call that her son has been kidnapped and would be released on payment of Rs 25 lakh. She immediately alerted Manali New Town police and Avadi Commissioner Sandeep Rai Rathore formed a special team to rescue Vinoth and arrest the kidnappers.

The special team traced the suspects to Avadi and rescued Vinoth. Two cars used for the kidnap were seized from the accused identified as Delhi Babu (52) of Shenoy Nagar, Sivaganesh (32) of Chinnamathur, Harikrishnan (27) of Andarkuppam, Bharat Kumar (27) of Tondiarpet and Baskaran (49) of Royapuram.

Investigation revealed that they were sent by one Anthony Francis from whom Vinoth buys concrete mix in Nerkundram to kidnap him since he defaulted on payment of Rs 25 lakh. They picked up Vinoth in Manali New Town and held him hostage in Avadi, said police.

All five were remanded in judicial custody on Thursday and a hunt has been launched for Anthony Francis.