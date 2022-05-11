History-sheeter arrested in Aminjikarai for damaging parked vehicles

CHENNAI: Aminjikarai police arrested a history-sheeter for creating a ruckus on the road by wielding a machete under the influence of alcohol and damaging a few parked vehicles in the wee hours of Tuesday.

After he threatened to attack passersby who tried to stop, the police control room was alerted. Aminjikarai police rushed to the spot and secured him.

The accused was identified as Kalingarayan, a history-sheeter in Tiruvannamalai with several cases pending against him. Inquiries revealed that Kalingarayan visited the city to meet another history-sheeter and had created a ruckus under the influence of alcohol. Further investigation is on.