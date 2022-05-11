High Court adjourns bail plea by PUBG Madan

CHENNAI: A vacation judge of the Madras High Court on Wednesday adjourned a bail petition for a week filed by Madankumar Manickam aka PUBG Madan in a case booked against him for using filthy language against women while hosting live games on his YouTube channel.

Justice AA Nakkiran of the Madras HC passed the directions to the police on hearing the bail application filed by Madan.

The petitioner sought the bail on the ground that the HC had quashed his detention under Goondas Act ordered by the Greater Chennai City police commissioner.

"Our client is under incarceration for more than nine months. However, as per the cases slapped against him, Madan can be punished only for three months. Police have booked Madan under several sections which are in no way in connection with the said offence. Therefore, he should be released on bail immediately as his detention is against the natural justice of the law," Madan's counsel argued.

Meanwhile, the police submitted that they need additional time to file their counter regarding the arguments of Madan. Therefore the judge allowed the cybercrime police to file a response by next week and posted the matter for next week.

Cybercrime police arrested Madan in the June master year in Dharmapuri for offences under Section 294 (b), 509 of IPC read with Section 67, 67A of IT Act and Section 4 of Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act, 1986.

The cases were filed based on the complaints lodged by more than 70 people against Madan for hosting obscene conversations with minors and women while live-streaming gaming videos on YouTube. Subsequently, the GCP commissioner ordered to detain Mandan under the Goondas Act.

Recently, XI Metropolitan Magistrate, Saidapet, dismissed Madan's bail petition observing that his release will not be a safer one for society and the youngsters since there is every possibility that he will continue the offence again.