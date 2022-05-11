2 domestic workers rescued from actress’ house

CHENNAI: Two young maids working at the house of actress Mumtaz were rescued and sent to a government home after one of them called the police control room alleging harassment on Tuesday.

The maids aged 19 and 17 from a northern state are said to be working at the actress’ house in Anna Nagar for the last few years.

The 19-year-girl made a call to the police control room alleging that they were not allowed to visit their parents.

The local police were alerted and a team visited the actress’s house.

Inquiries revealed that the girl managed to escape from the house and made the call from a passerby’s phone number.

Since the girls alleged harassment, they were shifted from the house and sent to a home in Valasaravakkam.

When contacted, Anna Nagar police said the girls will be inquired by the Child Welfare Committee members on Wednesday and action would be initiated based on their report.