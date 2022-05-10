Kannappar Thidal likely to house slum board tenement

CHENNAI: As more than 100 families live in a Chennai Corporation shelter at Kannappar Thidal for over 20 years, the Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board (TNUHDB) and Greater Chennai Corporation are mooting a tenement in the Thidal, which was famous for hosting boxing matches a few decades ago.

According to the sources in the TNUHDB, discussions have been held with the civic body as the land is under the maintenance of the civic body.

“The project is under discussion. Other details such as the number of apartments, floors, the extent of land which will be utilised and other specifications will be decided only after the discussions,” a TNUHDB official said.

When asked whether the tenement will be allocated for around 128 families that are already residing in Kannappar Thidal, the official refused to add details and said such decisions will be taken only after the completion of the project.

In 2002, homeless families that were living on the pedestrian pavements of Raja Muthaiah Road near the Ripon Building were evicted and lodged at a Chennai Corporation shelter in Kannappar Thidal.

During the eviction, the families were promised new tenements inside the city but the promise is not fulfilled by the government till now.

The development of constructing apartments in Kannappar Thidal has come at a time when they are demanding permanent housing.

Also, the TNUHDB, which was called Tamil Nadu Slum Clearance Board, has started looking for suitable spaces inside the city as most of the residents refuse to resettle in the city outskirts.

Already, construction of apartments is underway in Mandaveli and Mylapore.