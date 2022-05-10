City

10 flights cancelled due to SCS Asani in Chennai: Details here

10 flights from Chennai to Visakhapatnam, Hyderabad, Mumbai and Jaipur have been cancelled today due to the Asani storm warning threatening Andhra Pradesh and Orissa.
Online Desk

CHENNAI: A total of 10 flights have been cancelled due to SCS Asani that will hit Andhra Pradesh and Orissa.

Indigo Airlines had announced 2 flights from Chennai to Visakhapatnam at 7 am and 10:40 am and 2 flights from Visakhapatnam to Chennai at 10:40 am and 1.45 pm, which have been canceled.

Also, AirAsia had announced cancellation of 3 flights from Chennai to Hyderabad, Jaipur and Mumbai and 3 flights from Hyderabad, Jaipur and Mumbai to Chennai.

As a result of Asani storm, 10 flights from Chennai airport and Visakhapatnam airport are cancelled today.

Passengers were given information about the cancellation of the flights last evening.

