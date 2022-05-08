The ‘Main Street’ for dessert lovers

CHENNAI: When you walk into the restaurant, you cannot help but wonder if you are walking down the streets of London.

Main Street by The Residency Towers in T Nagar is a multi-cuisine themed-restaurant which steals the show for its décor and desserts.

For starters, we tried their signature chicken laksa soup which is a Malayan delicacy made of coconut milk, tamarind, and spices. The texture of the soup was creamy and the consistency was perfect. However, the essence of coconut and curry leaves in the soup overpowered the other spices, making the overall flavours in the dish fall flat. Despite having a strong coconut taste, the soup retained its tanginess in the shredded chicken pieces.

Their signature pasta arrabiata served with a small slice of toasted garlic bread, at first glance does not seem very filling, but ensures that your tummy is full. The toasted garlic bread complements the flavours of the pasta so perfectly that it is really upsetting when the bread gets over quickly. Although the bread does not suffice as an accompaniment to the meal, the combination of it is rather poetic in taste.

Keeping aside all the dishes in these restaurants, the desserts are what stole the show. The variety of desserts like Bengali sweet rasamalai, pistachio baklawa, opera gateaux, Ferrero Rocher chocolate, brownie with cheesecake, espresso soufflé, black currant panna cotta, and lots more.

The brownie with cheesecake was finger-licking good. The texture of the cheesecake, despite being a little crummy, was perfect with the brownie. The Ferrero rocher chocolate is a no go. The chocolate dipped in coconut has nothing to do with hazelnuts or Ferrero Rocher.

Their signature dessert, Opera Gateaux had an interesting mix of flavours offering a melange of the taste of nuts like walnut and almonds with chocolate chips, and cream.

The quantity of the food is very filling and is good value for money. The staff were courteous and hospitable. The restaurant offers lunch and dinner buffets at the price of Rs 1,500 for adults and Rs 750 for children (5 – 10) from Monday – Saturday. On Sundays, the restaurant has 5 live counters which includes a pasta station, chat station and so on at the price of Rs 1,999.