Potted plants to adorn medians on major Chennai roads

CHENNAI: In a move to beautify the city roads, the Greater Chennai Corporation has started installing potted plants on centre medians on the major roads, where plants cannot be planted directly.

A Chennai Corporation official said city-wide beautification works are taken up.

“Plants are being planted where the centre medians were built in a way to support planting. However, several centre medians do not support planting due to the design,” S Rajendiran, Cheif Engineer (General), said.

He added that the demolishing and reconstructing of the existing centre medians would incur huge expenses due to which potted plants are being installed.

Presently, Chennai Corporation workers are installing the potted plants by making drills in the medians.

The beautification works of centre medians are carried out on Jawahar Lal Nehru Road, Veerangal Odai Road in Velachery, and other roads. Moreover, eight private firms contributed Rs 49 lakh to beautify road centre medians under Namakku Naame Thittam (NMN).

The civic body uses bio-earth mined out from landfills using the bio-mining process to beautify the medians.