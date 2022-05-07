Man on lookout by Karnataka police detained at Chennai airport

CHENNAI: A 51-year-old man who was on the lookout by the Bengaluru police was detained at the Chennai airport by the immigration officials on Saturday.

Mahadaran of Malaysia is an international drug dealer. Sources said he stayed in Karnataka and was involved in smuggling for the past few years.

The Karnataka Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) registered a case against Mahadaran but he managed to escape abroad before being arrested by the police.

The NCB had issued LOC to all the airports across the country and was looking for Mahadran.

On Friday night, the immigration officials checking the documents of the passengers who arrived from Kuala Lumpur found that Mahadaran was on the lookout by the Karnataka NCB for three years.

Soon they detained him and informed the NCB and a team from Karnataka will soon arrest Mahadaran.