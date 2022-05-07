AR constable shoots self in Ambattur

CHENNAI: A 30-year-old Armed Reserve constable shot himself to death in duty in Ambattur on Saturday evening and police suspect that he could have resorted to the extreme step after losing savings in online gambling.

The deceased B Saravana Kumar of Poombozhil Nagar near Avadi, native of Virudhu Nagar district, joined the department in 2013, said police.

Saravana Kumar who was attached to the St Thomas Mount Armed Reserve wing had been working at Avadi Armed Reserve on an on-duty basis.

Saravanakumar who was posted at the telephone exhange in Ambattur as a guard reported to the duty around 12 noon. Around 3 pm, he suddenly shot himself on the forehead with the 303 rifle given to him. He died on the spot.

On information, Ambattur police retrieved his body and sent it to the Kilpauk Medical College Hospital for post-mortem examination. Preliminary inquiries revealed that Saravanakumar lost his savings on online gambling.

Police said that Saravana Kumar got married six months ago and lived with his wife Swetha.

Further investigation is on.