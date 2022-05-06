Status quo for 6 weeks in Pondy LB polls

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Friday ordered status quo for six weeks in a plea against the Puducherry UT local body elections. The direction of the vacation bench of Madras HC further restrained the State Election Commission from announcing election notification for the UT. Heading the bench, along with Justice S Ananthi, Justice R Mahadevan passed the direction on hearing the petition filed by R Siva, organising secretary, DMK, Puducherry (south) unit. “The SEC is contemplating to proceed with the LB polls without providing reservation of BCs and STs and the same is constitutionally and statutorily impermissible,” Senior Counsel P Wilson, appearing for Siva said.