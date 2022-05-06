Popular Ayyappa temple hundi looted in Avadi

CHENNAI: Unidentified person broke open the Annadhana hundi of Sree Ayyappa temple in BV Puram near Avadi in the early hours of Friday.

The temple is one of the popular places of worship for Ayyappa devotees in Avadi. It is gearing up for Ashtabandham Maha Kumbhabhishekam, which is scheduled to be held on 13 May. The temple is known for its regular Annadhanam.

On Friday morning when the temple was opened, the temple manager Hariharan noticed the hundi was broken. He found the locks cut into pieces and the cameras were masked.

He then alerted the police immediately. Local police and the crime forensic wing arrived and had taken CCTV footage and fingerprints. A case has been registered and investigation is on, police claimed.