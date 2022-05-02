Attendance fraud at Stanley GH: Hosp constitutes panel; probe on

CHENNAI: Following DT Next report on a video that went viral showing a lady doctor at Govt Stanley Medical College Hospital signing the attendance register for days together, the hospital formed a committee on Monday and conducted an inquiry under the chairmanship of Resident Medical Officer Dr A Jamila with heads of eight various departments.

The report stated, “The PG doctor joined the department of Pharmacology on March 29, 2022. Since then she has been signing regularly in the attendance register which is under the control of the HOD, Department of Pharmacology. The attendance was maintained in the college office and was opened for signing after the final mop-up counselling.

“On that day, April 30, 2022, a senior official in the Forensic Medicine department took the video without her knowledge. After the video went viral, the CCTV footage in the above-mentioned period was monitored by all the committee members”. The initial report, however, failed to explain why and how the doctor was allowed to sign the attendance register for many days in one go.

“She did not sign for anybody and there is no malpractice. We will conduct an inquiry with the person who shot the video and submit the report to DME,” said a member of the committee.