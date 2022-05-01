Two fishermen stabbed to death in drunken brawl in Tiruvanmiyur, suspect held

Chennai: Two fishermen were murdered in a drunken brawl in Tiruvanmiyur on Saturday night and police have arrested the suspects.

The deceased are E Sathish Kumar alias Babu (27) and P Arun (22), and the accused is R Dinesh (22). The trio hailed from Nadukuppam in Tiruvanmiyur and were fishermen.

Police said that the incident happened around 11.30 pm when they attended the 16th-day observance of the death one Kumar's mother.

An argument broke out between Arun and Dinesh when they were consuming liquor together after which they reached Kumar's house for dinner. As they were seated in a row, Arun allegedly hurled his slippers away and Dinesh became angry claiming that the sand from the slippers fell on his leaf.

When Dinesh raised his voice, Arun and Sathish Kumar attacked Dinesh.

Infuriated over this, Dinesh went to his house and returned with a machete which is used to cut fish, and stabbed both Sathish Kumar and Arun in their chest.

Since Dinesh was under the influence of alcohol, the people who had gathered at the spot were scared to stop him.

Sathish Kumar was rushed to the nearby private hospital and Arun was taken to the Government Royapettah Hospital, but both were declared brought dead.

On information, Tiruvanmiyur police rushed to the spot and secured Dinesh. The machete was seized from him.