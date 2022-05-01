Happiness is on wheels!

The Food Truck, Ashok Nagar

In the hustle and bustle of the city, The Food Truck in Ashok Nagar is the perfect pitstop for your evening cravings. The Food Truck in Indira Colony opens at 5.30 pm and closes at 10.30 pm The Food Truck serves quick bites like fries, nuggets, and quesadillas. A part of the menu are also sandwiches, kinds of pasta, burgers, momos and lots more. The Food Truck is well-known for its The Chocolatey Waffle, a waffle drizzled with warm chocolate, and vanilla ice cream. This truck is pocket friendly and also hygienic. If you are food truck hopping with your friends in the city, you should definitely keep this place in mind.

Location: Ashok Nagar

Timings: 5:30 pm – 10:30 pm

Must try: The Chocolatey Waffle

Pita Poc, Besant Nagar

Pita Poc, a black minimalistic food truck in Besant Nagar serves Malay, Lebanese, and Mexican cuisine. Pita Poc opens at 4 pm and closes at 11 pm. The signature dishes of Pita Poc are satays, chicken falafels, murktabak, and so on. Pita Poc’s must-try is chicken tikka pita. The corndogs served on skewers are absolutely to die for. The food is worth the money and the quantity is very filling. If you go with your family or a group of friends, there is space to park your vehicles and devour the tasty star dishes of Pita Poc.

Location: Besant Nagar

Timings: 4 pm – 11 pm

Must try: Chicken Tikka Pita

Deepa Thulasi, KK Nagar

Deepa Thulasi in KK Nagar is a real treat for vegetarians wanting to eat homely food with the taste of a professional hand. Deepa Thulasi is budget-friendly and serves variety rice like sambar sadham, thayir sadham, mushroom biryani, and lots more. It opens at 12.45 pm and closes at 3.30 pm.

Location: KK Nagar

Timings: 12.45 pm – 3.30 pm

Must try: Mushroom Biryani