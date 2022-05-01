Happiness is on wheels!

The Food Truck, Ashok Nagar
In the hustle and bustle of the city, The Food Truck in Ashok Nagar is the perfect pitstop for your evening cravings. The Food Truck in Indira Colony opens at 5.30 pm and closes at 10.30 pm The Food Truck serves quick bites like fries, nuggets, and quesadillas. A part of the menu are also sandwiches, kinds of pasta, burgers, momos and lots more. The Food Truck is well-known for its The Chocolatey Waffle, a waffle drizzled with warm chocolate, and vanilla ice cream. This truck is pocket friendly and also hygienic. If you are food truck hopping with your friends in the city, you should definitely keep this place in mind.
Location: Ashok Nagar
Timings: 5:30 pm – 10:30 pm
Must try: The Chocolatey Waffle
Pita Poc, Besant Nagar
Pita Poc, a black minimalistic food truck in Besant Nagar serves Malay, Lebanese, and Mexican cuisine. Pita Poc opens at 4 pm and closes at 11 pm. The signature dishes of Pita Poc are satays, chicken falafels, murktabak, and so on. Pita Poc’s must-try is chicken tikka pita. The corndogs served on skewers are absolutely to die for. The food is worth the money and the quantity is very filling. If you go with your family or a group of friends, there is space to park your vehicles and devour the tasty star dishes of Pita Poc.
Location: Besant Nagar
Timings: 4 pm – 11 pm
Must try: Chicken Tikka Pita
Deepa Thulasi, KK Nagar
Deepa Thulasi in KK Nagar is a real treat for vegetarians wanting to eat homely food with the taste of a professional hand. Deepa Thulasi is budget-friendly and serves variety rice like sambar sadham, thayir sadham, mushroom biryani, and lots more. It opens at 12.45 pm and closes at 3.30 pm.
Location: KK Nagar
Timings: 12.45 pm – 3.30 pm
Must try: Mushroom Biryani
The Luna, Mogappair
This psychedelic-looking food truck in Mogappair is open from 6 pm and closes at 10.30 pm. The cuisine is Chinese and Tibetan with most dishes priced below 150. The Luna’s must-try is honey crispy potato. The Luna’s teriyaki chicken creates a melange of flavours and pampers your taste buds in ways you cannot imagine. If you want all your friends and family to try out this place you can take it with you. The Luna also takes party orders.
Location: Mogappair West
Timings: 6 pm – 10.30 pm
Must try: Honey Crispy Potato and Teriyaki Chicken
The Momo Truck, Thiruvanmiyur
The Momo Truck in Thiruvanmiyur offers 12 different varieties of momos. The all-momo food truck also has meat starters like orange chicken, chilli prawns, rice and noodle varieties, and so on. The must-try dishes are crispy fried chicken momo and butter garlic prawn. Butter Garlic Prawn, the perfect dish for a light yet filling meal is complemented with The Momo Truck’s Bed of Rosses.
Location: Thiruvanmiyur
Timings: 7 pm – 11 pm
Must try: Crispy Fried Chicken Momo and Butter Garlic Prawn