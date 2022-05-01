Chennai police crack murder case 14 months later, arrest suspect

Chennai: Nearly 14 months after a man was found dead at an abandoned public toilet near the Fort Railway station, Flower Bazaar police have finally cracked the case and arrested the suspect.

Police said that the accused B Bahadur (26) of Assam stabbed the victim P Sathish Kumar (30) with the latter's knife since he refused to cooperate for sex with the accused.

On February 10 in 2021, a decomposed body of a male was retrieved from the abandoned toilet near Fort railway station and he was later identified as Sathish Kumar of Vyasarpadi as a complaint had been lodged at Vyasarpadi police station that he had been missing.

Since the deceased was found walking with another man in the CCTV footage, police had launched a hunt for him. Police confirmed that the suspect is from another state and secured Bahadur when he was found loitering in Parry's Corner.

Police said Bahadur escaped to neighbouring state after the murder and recently returned to the city. He confessed to the police that he killed the victim because the latter refused to cooperate with a homosexual act. He was remanded in judicial custody.