Fire hydrant kept water flow continuous, helped prevent mishap: Firefighters

Chennai: According to officers of Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue Services (TNFRS), the fire hydrant system at the hospital premises played a crucial role in controlling the blaze sooner before it could spread to the other floors at the RGGGH.

“We had about 14 fire tenders, and 10 water tankers also reached the spot. There’d be a gap of a few seconds while changing the water supply from one vehicle to another which would have delayed controlling the fire. But with the hydrant system in place, we had a continuous supply of water which helped to douse the fire in about an hour,” said an officer, who was part of the operation.

The high-rise buildings and commercial complexes are supposed to have a fire hydrant system — large pipes painted in red — which go around the building and are linked to a large sump of water. In case of a major fire accident, water is pumped from the sump and the system helps pump water upto to the eighth floor from the ground.