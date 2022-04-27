City

Fire at Rajiv Gandhi govt hospital; Ma Subramanian, Radhakrishnan rush to spot

No loss of life has been reported due to the fire yet.
Online Desk

Chennai: Fire was reported at Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital on Wednesday morning. The fire is said to have broken out at the hospital's medical equipment storage room.

Short-circuit is suspected to have caused the fire, and the subsequent oxygen cylinder explosion, reportedly, has further aggravated the condition. However, no loss of life has been reported yet.

Health Minister Ma Subramanian and the Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan have rushed to the hospital to examine the condition.

More details awaited.

Minister Ma Subramanian at the spot.
Minister Ma Subramanian at the spot.
Health secretary Radhakrishnan with Ma Subramanian at the spot of the accident.
Health secretary Radhakrishnan with Ma Subramanian at the spot of the accident.
Chennai
fire
RGGGH
Ma Subramanian
Radhakrishnan
Rajiv Gandhi Government Hospital
RGGGH fire

Related Stories

No stories found.
DT next
www.dtnext.in