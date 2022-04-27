Fire at Rajiv Gandhi govt hospital; Ma Subramanian, Radhakrishnan rush to spot

Chennai: Fire was reported at Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital on Wednesday morning. The fire is said to have broken out at the hospital's medical equipment storage room.

Short-circuit is suspected to have caused the fire, and the subsequent oxygen cylinder explosion, reportedly, has further aggravated the condition. However, no loss of life has been reported yet.

Health Minister Ma Subramanian and the Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan have rushed to the hospital to examine the condition.

More details awaited.