Blaze an accident, nobody responsible: Radhakrishnan

Chennai: No human casualties have been reported at the fire that broke out at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGGH), which later led to an explosion of oxygen cylinders kept in the room.

Health Minister Ma Subramanian and health secretary J Radhakrishnan visited the building, which has a scanning billing centre, surgical store, elderly outpatient screening centre, septic ward, department hepatology, neurology ward and library, etc.

“The nursing staff immediately moved 33 patients, including three from the ICU, out of the neurology ward where the fire broke out. Also, 10 cylinders were taken out of the ward,” said Ma Subramanian.

“Since it’s an old building, many patients were admitted to new blocks for neuro treatments. This was an unexpected accident,” he added.

Around 40 patients, including four who were on oxygen support, were rescued by firefighters. Three doctors and two nurses who were stuck inside the building suffered smoke inhalation. They’re under medical observation.

“We formed 3 groups with a health and fire team to inspect in the building. The Public Works Department (PWD) is likely to inspect the structural safety of the 160-year-old building and assess the damage,” said Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan.

He pointed out that all buildings in the hospital have fire safety provision. “This accident cannot be declared anyone’s responsibility. The police department will further investigate the cause,” he clarified.

During the assembly session, the Health Minister announced that the block where the accident took place will be demolished and reconstructed.