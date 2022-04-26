Education Department to revamp SMC; stakeholders list demands

Chennai: The School Education Department is actively revamping the School Management Committee (SMC) across the state in 4 phases. Teachers and parents who welcome the move have placed a set of demands for SMC’s effective functioning.

Welcoming this move is K Thiruppati, SMC’s state resource person in Sankarapuram, who said, “In last 10 years, SMC has been functioning poorly. The school headmistress would elect anyone of their choice without holding elections. Politics in SMC’s operation caused issues too.”

Thiruppati also placed a set of demands on behalf of other resource persons and parents. “We need more funds for SMCs — Rs 40,000 per year for a primary school isn’t enough. SMCs’ decisions must not be ignored. Government officials need to listen to us. We must have monthly grievances meeting for the school education department,” he said.

Since March, the Education Department has been meeting with parents of students in government schools to reconstitute SMC. Following which, a meeting is being conducted at every school level.

Sources say a meeting for middle schools was held on April 23, while a meeting in two phases for elementary schools will be held on April 30 and May 7. The final stage of meeting will be held at the end of June for higher and higher secondary schools.

State consultant for Samagra Shiksha Tamil Nadu (SSTN) S Janardhanan said, “A revamp will bring uniformity across all schools in the State. It’s important that a new team is formed at each school every year.”