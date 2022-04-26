Campus drama highlights the bane of water pollution

Chennai: Post Graduate Department of English Anna Adarsh College for Women and PRIMAA, Chennai celebrated Earth Day 2022 with an in-house production titled Tales of Waterpakkam.

The play was staged in the campus on April 22, under the direction of Theatre artiste Varun Aiyer. The Earth day rally that was organised by the department on April 19 had served as the curtain-raiser to the play. The play was conceptualised and scripted by the students through a series of workshop sessions with the director over a period of one month.

The students were led into various discussions on the importance of water conservation in the city. The college plans to take the play to other parts of the city in the near future in order to continue their efforts in creating environmental awareness.