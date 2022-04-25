Worker electrocuted at industrial unit in Taramani

Chennai: A 21-year-old employee of an industrial unit was electrocuted at work in Taramani on Sunday.

The deceased D Senjonraj of Perungudi had been working at a manufacturing unit air conditioner spare parts and the incident happened in the wee hours of Sunday when the deceased was involved in drilling work during the night shift.

Police said that Senjonraj dropped the driller by mistake and it fell on the water kept below. Since he tried to take it without plugging it off, he suffered an electric shock.

He was rushed to a private hospital nearby, but he died without responding to the treatment. Based on a complaint from Senjonraj's family, Taramani police have registered a case against the unit owners on charges of culpable homicide not amounting to murder and further investigation is on.