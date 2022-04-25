People must wear masks in public as Covid cases rise: Stalin

Chennai: As the spread of Covid is on the rise in Tamil Nadu, Chief Minister MK Stalin has been holding consultations with health officials and district Collectors on prevention measures at the Chennai General Secretariat.

The consultation meeting is being held as the spread of Covid is increasing across various states.

It has been reported that key decisions are being made regarding corona prevention measures and the imposition of additional restrictions.

These are the statements from the Chief Minister said in the meeting:

* Necessary actions to control Covid second wave was taken by the DMK government.

* The incidence of Covid infection and fatalities have been reduced due to intensive measures taken by the government.

* In Tamil Nadu, 91% of people have been vaccinated against Covid for the first time.

* People must wear masks in public places.

* People should be prepared to face any situation caused by Covid.

* We should prevent Covid-related deaths