Cadaveric liver, kidney transplant saves 3 patients at Stanley GH

Chennai: A successful cadaveric transplantation of liver was performed at Government Stanley Hospital on Sunday on a 38-years-old male patient with end-stage liver failure.

The 30-year-old male donor had met with a road accident and was admitted at the Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital on April 21.

He was declared brain dead on Saturday. The family members had volunteered to donate his liver and kidneys.

Organ retrieval was done by Stanley Surgical Gastroenterology team headed by Dr Jeswanth, director of liver transplantation, on Sunday. They brought the liver to GH immediately by Advance Life Support (ALS) 108 ambulance.

The kidney transplantation was done at Kilpauk and the second kidney was given to Stanley hospital. After recent association with the Rela Institute, the hospital conducted the cadaveric transplantation for the second time on Sunday.

Two patients who received the kidneys are doing well at Kilpauk Hospital. The patient who received the liver is also doing well and has been shifted to post-operative ICU, extubated and breathing in room air.

Meanwhile, the first recipient of the liver at Stanley Medical College and Hospital, Sathiya Narayanan (56) was discharged on Monday after a full recovery.