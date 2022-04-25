60-year-old man filmed nude after spiked drink; four blackmailers arrested

Chennai: A 60-year-old man, who is head of a central government institute in the city, was offered a spiked drink, stripped when he became unconscious and filmed in a staged compromised position with a woman, so that he would not demand Rs 4.5 lakh he lent to a woman.

Kodungaiyur police have arrested all the suspects involved in the case. The victim, a resident of Ayanavaram, met the main accused, S Radha (40) of Koyambedu, through another friend and allegedly lent Rs 4.5 lakh in two installments a few years ago. When she defaulted on repayment, the victim approached the court in 2019 and a non-bailable warrant was recently issued against Radha. Shortly thereafter, she reportedly offered to settle the loan with the victim.

As per instructions, the victim visited the house of Pushpa (49) in Kodungaiyur on April 19, where Radha welcomed him and offered him water spiked with sedatives. When he fell unconscious, Radha and Pushpa stripped the man and made another woman named M Lakshmi (30) of Villupuram pose with him intimately.

Later, they dressed him up before he gained consciousness and sent him home. However, Radha started blackmailing the man with photos and videos, and threatened leak them on social media if he did not shell out more money.

Based on his complaint, Kodungaiyur police registered a case and arrested everyone involved in the crime including Lakshmi’s husband M Murugan. “Murugan took money to let his wife to be photographed with the victim,” said police.

They were booked under IPC and IT Act and remanded in judicial custody.