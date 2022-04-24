19-yr-old arrested in Chennai for threatening minor girls in Kerala

Chennai: The St Thomas Mount all-women police arrested a 19-year-old youth in the city for allegedly threatening two minor girls in Kerala with their obscene photos after befriending them on Instagram.

The accused, Mark D Cruz received the photos from the victims on the social media platform by posing as a friend and later started threatening them for money not to leak them on social media.

The victims' parents approached the local police in Kerala and the petition was forwarded to the Tamil Nadu police.

The St Thomas Mount police registered a case and arrested the accused. He was remanded in judicial custody. Police said that the accused is a second-year BBA student of a private college.