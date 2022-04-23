On World Earth Day, Sanjjanaa creates awareness on composting

CHENNAI: Actress-philanthropist Sanjjanaa Galrani on the occasion of World Earth Day has collaborated with a nonprofit organisation Stone Soup to create awareness on why composting is crucial. “It is high time that people realise that composting is of the most important things we need to do to keep our surrounding clean and they serve as manure to the soil. I have been doing this in my neighbourhood in Bengaluru for quite some time now. On Friday, I also joined hands with StoneSoup and promote it in every lane so that people start the habit of composting in individual houses as well as apartments,” she told DT Next.

Sanjannaa says that there is a wrong perception among people that composting is a daunting task. “It can be done using your kitchen waste. All you need is two buckets. You can start dumping the waste in them and cover it with layer of microbes so that they don’t stink. After 30 days, you will have two full buckets of compost. This is our way of giving something back to the environment. I am at my eighth month of family way. Despite that I have been meeting people to create this awareness.” Bhawana Bhargava of StoneSoup says, “We are just trying to control waste products leaving from people’s homes and do our bit to the environment.”