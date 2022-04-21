Storm water drain works in N Chennai to be speeded up

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Wednesday inspected the storm water drain works in N Chennai and instructed Chennai Corporation officials to expedite the works.

As a part of the inspection, Stalin visited the banks of Kosasthalaiyar River, where restoration of bund works is set to commence at a cost of Rs 15 crore. He also visited Manali and Tiruvottiyur to inspect integrated storm water drain works, taken up by the civic body at Rs 94.98 crore and Rs 7.67 crore respectively. He also inspected similar works in Korukkupet.

“Based on the instructions of CM, works are taken up in Kosasthalaiyar basin and other waterlogging areas under the World Bank fund to prevent flooding during the monsoon. During the previous monsoon, flooding occurred in Manali New Town, Danalakshmi Nagar, Vadivudai Amman Nagar, and other areas due to river bund damaged between Vellivayal and Sadaiyankuppam,” a government release said.

The release added that residents in Kannan Street, Ekambaram Street, and others in Korukkupet were affected due to the waterlogging. Stormwater drain to a length of 1.23 kilometres is under construction at a cost of Rs 3.50 crore.

“Once the works are completed, there won’t be any waterlogging in Kosasthalaiyar Basin and around 30 lakh residents will benefit,” the release added.

Corpn snaps 105 illegal sewer lines

Greater Chennai Corporation removed 105 sewage connections that were linked with storm water drains illegally, in the last 15 days. Inspections were conducted from April 4-19 when illegal sewer connections were identified in 105 buildings. “All were removed and a penalty of Rs 74,500 was collected,” a release said.