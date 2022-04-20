City

Online services of Metro water to stay shut for a day

"Replacement works of electricity cables in the headquarters in Chintadripet will be taken up from 6 am on Saturday to 10 am on Sunday," a press release said.
Representative image (File Photo)
Dt Next Bureau

CHENNAI: Online services provided by the Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (Metro water) are to be suspended temporarily on Saturday as the water manager has decided to take up maintenance works on Saturday.

Due to the work, online services like payment of water and sewage charges, lorry water booking, applying for new water and sewage connections, online complaint cell and others will be affected.

The release added that the works will be completed within the scheduled time and all the services will be resumed after 10 am on Sunday.

