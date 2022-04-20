56-year-old pedestrian fatally knocked down by MTC bus in KK Nagar

CHENNAI: A 56-year-old man was fatally knocked down by an MTC bus in KK Nagar on Tuesday night.

The deceased M Lakshmana Kumar of Ashok Kumar was a real estate broker and the accident happened around 8.30 pm on Kamarajar Salai, said police.

Lakshmana Kumar was hit by an MTC bus (route No 49A proceeding towards Poonamallee from T Nagar) from behind.

While he fell unconscious with injuries on his head, passersby rushed him to the nearby government hospital, where he was declared brought dead. On information, Guindy traffic investigation police registered a case against the driver E Shankar of Tiruvallur.