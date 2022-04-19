Man held for morphing photos of women in his family & selling them on porn sites

CHENNAI: Otteri police have arrested a 21-year-old man for allegedly morphing photos of the women in his own family to sell them to a pornography website. The accused is a BCom graduate and had been working as a data entry operator at a private firm, said police. His family members were shocked to find morphed photos of the women and when they confronted him, the latter allegedly admitted that he had been morphing their photos and sending them to a pornography site upon request. Based on their complaint, Otteri police registered a case and investigation confirmed the allegations against him. The accused allegedly informed police he did not receive any payment yet. He was remanded in judicial custody.