Chennai: In line with the company’s vision of providing deep expertise to its students, the vehicle has been built by a team of 6 in-house experts at Skill-Lync in collaboration with professionals from leading OEMs in the country.

Built over a course of 9 months and at an approximate cost of Rs 5 lakhs, the EV is made with a view to providing its students with practical knowledge of what goes behind building an Electric Vehicle.