DTNext speical: Having fun while learning at school

ZANNATHUL FIRTHOUSE,Founder, Crescent Play School

CHENNAI: Being in the teaching fraternity for the last 14 years, Zannathul Firthouse learnt a lot about student studying patterns and ways to make learning effective. After working as a teacher for several years and then being promoted to Assistant Headmistress, she quit her job to pursue her passion of educating children in her own way.

She established her play school, Crescent (now in Ayanambakkam) in 2019 and started off with two teachers. “I introduced the Smart Book in classes, which plays rhymes after it’s scanned. I constantly try incorporating new and innovative teaching methods that will help the child enjoy learning,” she says.

Just when the school was beginning to fall into a rhythm, the lockdown happened, forcing Zannathul to adapt to online teaching. She says, “To make things easier for the children, I used to teach one subject a day for 30 min. It used to get taxing and tiring for me. But my goal to make learning fun for students kept me going.”

Zannathul has developed her own curriculum adding curricular activity-based learning for the students. Her school follows the traditional Montessori materials for practice in class.

The fees for play group admissions are Rs 9,900, Rs 13,500 for LKG, and Rs 15,000 for UKG