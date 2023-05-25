Anurag Kashyap's 'Kennedy' premieres at Cannes 2023

He captioned the post, "And we're ready! Kennedy Premieres @festivaldecannes. Moment of a lifetime!"

After making a red carpet debut in red velvet outfit, Sunny Leone for the second look opted for a pink satin gown during the premiere of her film 'Kennedy'.

Sunny took to Instagram and shared pictures in her gown and with the 'Kennedy' team.

Sunny wore a one-shoulder high-slit pink gown for the premiere. For the glam, she kept her hair tied in a sleek bun and opted for diamond earrings and embellished heels.

The actor opted for a dewy makeup look.

Sunny posed with Anurag Kashyap and her co-star Rahul Bhat.