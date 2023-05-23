Sarath Babu: ‘A good friend to heroes on screen & to everyone off it’

Sarath Babu was a charmer on screen and off it as well. He was known for playing sophisticated and suave roles – most often playing hero’s friends. He played Kamal Haasan’s friend, Chalam (Venkatachalam) in Nizhal Nijamaagiradhu and Rajini’s friend Ashok in Annamalai. Directed by Suresh Krissna, with whom the actor frequently collaborated in films such as Baba and Gajendra later.

“He seamlessly blended into his roles. Acting came naturally to him. He was a good friend to everyone on camera and off it. A lot of people tell us we both look identical and are more like brothers. Not only in terms of looks, Sarath Babu was like a brother to me. A humble person and a charmer, his loss has left a huge void. I pray that his soul rests in peace,” says director Suresh Krissna.