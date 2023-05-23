Sarath Babu: ‘A good friend to heroes on screen & to everyone off it’
CHENNAI: Actor Sarath Babu, who is known for his roles in Pattina Pravesam, Nizhal Nijamaagiradhu, Mullum Malarum, Annamalai and Muthu among hundreds of other films breathed his last at a private hospital in Hyderabad on Monday. He was 71. The actor reportedly suffered a multiple organ failure.
Sarath Babu was a charmer on screen and off it as well. He was known for playing sophisticated and suave roles – most often playing hero’s friends. He played Kamal Haasan’s friend, Chalam (Venkatachalam) in Nizhal Nijamaagiradhu and Rajini’s friend Ashok in Annamalai. Directed by Suresh Krissna, with whom the actor frequently collaborated in films such as Baba and Gajendra later.
“He seamlessly blended into his roles. Acting came naturally to him. He was a good friend to everyone on camera and off it. A lot of people tell us we both look identical and are more like brothers. Not only in terms of looks, Sarath Babu was like a brother to me. A humble person and a charmer, his loss has left a huge void. I pray that his soul rests in peace,” says director Suresh Krissna.
Rajinikanth’s Muthu was another remarkable film in which Sarath Babu played a prince. Actor Ponnambalam, who co-starred in the movie with Sarath Babu rewinds to days he worked with the actor and tells us, “He comes to sets on time and treats everyone with respect. He had an aura around him and the way he carried himself was amazing. Apart from Muthu, I have worked with him in a lot of Telugu movies. I am alien to the language and it was Sarath Babu, who helped me with lines and constantly motivated me saying that language shouldn’t be a barrier to artistes and things can be fixed in dubbing. He taught me the emotions behind each words. When I say the name Sarath Babu, I visualise the tall, handsome and a smiling man in front of me, who had so much grace. I wish I could have seen him for one last time. Om Shanti.”
Actor-politician Kamal Hassan expressed his condolences and tweeted, "My beloved friend and wonderful actor Sarath Babu passed away. I am drenched in the memories of our shooting days. He has worked on various characters that are ever-lasting. His demise is a loss for the cinema industry." (sic)
Actor-politician Khushbu Sundar expressed her condolences and tweeted, "We have lost not only a wonderful actor but an amazing human too. His smile, his words of comfort, his strong shoulders to support, all will be missed. I would always call him ’my big bro’. Rest well brother. You will be missed." (sic)
Actor Rajinikanth expressed his condolences and tweeted, "I lost my close friend and wonderful actor Sarath Babu today. This loss cannot be compensated. May his soul rest in peace." (sic)
Actor Prakash Raj expressed his condolences and tweeted, "Will cherish his warmth and encouragement throughout my career. Thank you dearest Sarath Babu for everything." (sic)
Actor Radikaa Sarathkumar expressed her condolences and tweeted, "No words, just deep sadness. Sarath Babu, rest in peace." (sic)
Sarath Babu filmography
Pattina Pravesam
Nizhal Nijamagiradhu
Mullum Malarum
Gupedu Manasu (Telugu)
Thisai Maariya Paravaigal
Nadhiyai Thedi Vandha Kadal
Idi Katha Kaadu (Telugu)
Dhanya (Malayalam)
Sattam
Kanchana Ganga (Telugu)
Velaikaran (1987)
Gandhinagar Rendava Veedhi (Telugu)
Ranachandi (Kannada)
Samsaram Oka Chadarangam (Telugu)
Sagara Sangamam (Telugu)
Neerajanam (Telugu)
Seethakoka Chilaka (Telugu)
Annamalai
Muthu
Criminal (Telugu)
Aalavandhan
Pudhiya Geethai
Magadheera (Telugu)
Malayan
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android