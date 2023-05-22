Actor Sarath Babu passes away at 71

CHENNAI: Veteran actor Sarath Babu passed away due to health issues at a private hospital on Monday. He was 71.

Reports suggested that the actor's health condition was critical.

He was receiving treatment for kidney and liver-related ailments for the past few weeks.

In his career spanning over 200 films in five decades, Sarath Babu debuted in Telugu film industry with Rama Rajya (1973).

His first Tamil film was Pattina Pravesam (1977), however he became popular among Tamil cinema lovers with K Balachander's Nizhal Nijamagiradhu (1978).

He played crucial roles in Rajini-starrers Annamalai (1991) and Muthu (1995) which turned out to be mass hits, and generated applause for the roles he essayed.