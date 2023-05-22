Cinema

Actor Sarath Babu passes away at 71

The actor is said to be suffering from kidney related ailments.
Actor Sarath Babu
Actor Sarath Babu
Online Desk

CHENNAI: Veteran actor Sarath Babu passed away due to health issues at a private hospital on Monday. He was 71.

Reports suggested that the actor's health condition was critical.

He was receiving treatment for kidney and liver-related ailments for the past few weeks.

In his career spanning over 200 films in five decades, Sarath Babu debuted in Telugu film industry with Rama Rajya (1973).

His first Tamil film was Pattina Pravesam (1977), however he became popular among Tamil cinema lovers with K Balachander's Nizhal Nijamagiradhu (1978).

He played crucial roles in Rajini-starrers Annamalai (1991) and Muthu (1995) which turned out to be mass hits, and generated applause for the roles he essayed.

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

health issues
Actor Sarath Babu
Actor Sarath Babu alive
Sarathbabu death news
Sarathbabu
Actor Sarath Babu death
Sarath Babu passed away

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
DT next
www.dtnext.in