Not retiring without working together, Kashyap tells ‘Kennedy’ Vikram

Recently, in an interview Kashyap said that Vikram was his first choice to play the titular assassin in his latest film, but the actor never responded.

Vikram took to Twitter to clarify that he had called Kashyap after he came to know the filmmaker had tried to contact him for Kennedy on a number that he had changed years ago.

“Just revisiting our conversation from over a year ago for the sake of our friends and well-wishers on social media. When I heard from another actor that you had tried to reach me for this film and that you felt I hadn’t responded to you, I called you myself immediately and explained that I hadn’t gotten any mail or msg from you as the mail id that you had contacted me on was no longer active and my number had changed almost two years before that. As I said during that phone call, I’m very excited for your film Kennedy and even more so because it has my name,” the Ponniyin Selvan star wrote.