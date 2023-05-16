Actor Rahul Bhat opens up on Anurag Kashyap’s vision for Kennedy

Kennedy is darker than what Anurag Kashyap explored in Ugly, says actor Rahul Bhat who believes his role of a cop-turned-assassin is the director’s version of an ‘angry middle-aged man’.

The upcoming thriller, set for Cannes premiere later this month, follows the character working for a corrupt police force with scores to settle. It marks Kashyap and Bhat’s third collaboration.

Ugly is a kid in front of Kennedy when it comes to violence. It’s more of a psychological and internal journey. The story moves fast and I hope it’ll keep people engaged,” Bhat said.

When Kashyap sent the script, the actor said he felt overwhelmed when the filmmaker considered him for the part.

“Kennedy is angry, but calm. He looks as if he’s very intelligent and understanding, but he’s dumb at the same time. He’s a killing machine,” he said.

Creating Kennedy required the actor to transform physically and prepare mentally, a process that took eight months.

Kennedy will have its world premiere under the Midnight Screenings segment at Cannes.