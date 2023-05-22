Makers wrap up Kottukkaali shoot

CHENNAI: Sivakarthikeyan Productions, in association with The Little Wave Productions, has completed the shooting of the upcoming project Kottukkaali.
The film stars Soori and Anna Ben in the lead roles.
Kottukkaali is directed by Koozhangal fame PS Vinothraj. The cinematography is handled by Sakthi and Ganesh Siva is in charge of editing. Suren G and S Alagia koothan are the sound designers for the film.
The post-production work is going on in full swing.
